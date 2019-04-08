Andy Adler goes one-on-one with Jets quarterback Sam Darnold

Posted 9:02 PM, April 8, 2019, by

Andy Adler sits down with Jets starting quarterback Sam Darnold to talk about everything from Le'veon Bell to video games and manages to get a Jets playoff promise in the process.

