2 people stabbed in Brooklyn; cops search for attacker

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn — Two people were stabbed in Brooklyn Monday morning.

Police responded to a call shortly before 9:30 a.m. and found a man and a woman stabbed in the vicinity of Crystal Street and Glenmore Avenue in East New York.

Both victims were taken to area hospitals, police said.

No arrests have been made.

According to police sources, the victims’ attacker may have been the woman’s ex-boyfriend.

Police recovered a knife, which appears to have been the weapon used in the attack.