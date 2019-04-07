Univision anchor Luis Gómez dies of cancer at 40

Univision 41 anchor Luis Gómez died Saturday from cancer, according to the station. He was 40.

Gómez was diagnosed with cancer in late 2017. He continued to work as he battled the disease. His last day of work was Monday, March 25.

He came to the US from Mexico 13 years ago and worked at Univision Houston and Austin stations before coming to the East Coast. Gómez started at Univision in New York in 2014 as the host of Al Despertar. After his diagnoses, Gómez documented his experience with cancer in a series called “Corazón de Guerrero.”

“Luis leaves a huge gap in the lives of all those who knew him. His departure is an incalculable loss to the Univision 41 News team, as well as to the public whose lives he managed to enlighten each morning,” a statement in Spanish on the Univision site reads.