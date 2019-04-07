Robbers spray chemical substance on Brooklyn cafe worker, handcuff him

SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn — Robbers sprayed a chemical substance on a worker at the Lucky Internet Café and then handcuffed him early Saturday, police said.

The pair attacked the 29-year-old worker inside of the 57th Street cafe around 1:20 a.m., officials said. They handcuffed him while he was on the ground.

The robbers took $600 from the register and $500 from the employee’s wallet, police said. They fled westbound on 57th Street.

Police said the victim suffered minor injuries and refused medical attention.

The NYPD has asked for help identifying the robbers. Both men are believed to be in their early 20s. One of the men, who has a large build, was last seen wearing a light colored hooded sweatshirt, jeans and sneakers. The other man, who has a thin build, was last seen wearing a light colored hooded shirt and light colored pants.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).