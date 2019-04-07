NJ sex offender tried to get explicit videos from young Oklahoma girl: prosecutor’s office

OCEAN COUNTY, N.J. — A man was arrested after he allegedly tried to get a young girl from Oklahoma to send him explicit pictures.

New Jersey authorities were contacted Friday regarding an investigation conducted by an Oklahoma county sheriff’s department.

A young girl’s parents reported to authorities that their child was contacted by someone in New Jersey posing as a young girl, asking to send explicit videos of herself, according to the Ocean County Prosecutor’s office.

Investigation located the number and account for the person who contacted the young girl, connecting it to 34-year-old Samuel Schwinger of Lakewood, New Jersey, authorities said.

A search warrant was obtained and executed Friday evening at Schwinger’s residence.

He was taken into custody and faces charges, including producing, distributing and possessing images/videos of children under the age of 16. Schwinger also faces charges of possession of marijuana.

According to the prosecutor’s office, Schwinger is a registered sex offender, currently serving 10 years of probation for a sexual assault.