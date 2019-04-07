Newborn baby killed in NJ, body tossed in dumpster: court documents

NEPTUNE, NJ — The apparent teenage parents of a baby boy who was killed and thrown into a dumpster in New Jersey were arrested Friday in connection to his death, officials said.

Jada McClain, the baby’s 18-year-old mother, was charged with murder and disturbing or desecrating human remains, prosecutors said. Boyfriend Quaimere Mohammed, the 19-year-old man believed to be the father, was charged with disturbing or desecrating human remains.

McClain hid the pregnancy from her family, according to court documents. She did confide in a friend, who contacted police when McClain said that she’d given birth, but that the baby was now dead.

Detectives tracked down McClain in Wall Township, where she had a job, court documents show. She told officers she’d learned she was pregnant in July of 2018. McClain said she gave birth to the baby boy in the bathroom of her home early in the morning on March 29.

She named him Legend.

McClain told police she showered with the baby to wash off, then took him into her bedroom and placed him on her bed, according to court documents. She allegedly pressed both hands down on the baby’s chest to stop him from breathing.

Then she spoke to Mohammed, wrapped the baby’s body in a blanket and placed him in a bag, court documents show. McClain said she picked up Mohammed and they drove around for a bit before returning to the apartment complex where Mohammed lives. McClain told police that Mohammed discarded the baby’s remains in a dumpster.

Surveillance video shows Mohammed throwing what appears to be a blue trash bag in the dumpster.

The pair has discussed what to do before McClain gave birth, she told police. McClain told Mohammed “they have to do what’s best for them.”