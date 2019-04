WOODSIDE, Queens — An MTA bus slammed into a storefront in Queens after colliding with a vehicle early Sunday.

The incident happened around 5 a.m. at the corner of Woodside Avenue and 58th Street in Woodside, police said.

According to police, the MTA bus and a vehicle collided.

The bus driver suffered minor injures, police said.

Video from Citizen shows the MTA bus on the sidewalk, crashed into the corner bagel store.