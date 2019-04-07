Man killed, woman seriously injured in Queens collision

SOUTH OZONE PARK, Queens — A 34-year-old man was killed and a woman was seriously injured in a collision in Queens on Sunday morning, police said.

The woman, 34, was behind the wheel of a 2007 Jeep headed eastbound on South Conduit Avenue around 6:30 a.m., officials said. She lost control and crashed into a tree near the intersection with Lefferts Boulevard.

The man, who has not yet been identified by police, died at the scene. Emergency medical services rushed the woman to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center in serious condition.