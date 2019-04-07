Cops search for driver who hit 14-year-old girl in Brooklyn

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WARNING: The content in this video is graphic and may be disturbing to some viewers.

BOROUGH PARK, Brooklyn — Police are searching for the driver who fled the scene after hitting a 14-year-old girl in Brooklyn.

It happened on Mar. 27 around 4 p.m. along 47th Street and 9th Avenue in Borough Park.

A woman was driving a black Dodge Challenger along 47th Street when she struck a 14-year-old girl who was crossing the street, police said.

Surveillance video shows the moment the teen was struck and sent flying several feet into the intersection, nearly getting hit by another vehicle.

The driver exited her vehicle to check on the victim, but fled the scene when a witness called 911, according to police.

The victim was taken to Maimonides Medical Center with bruising to her torso and legs.

The driver is described to be a woman, 35 to 40 years old, with brown hair. She was last seen driving a black Dodge Challenger with Georgia license plates.

