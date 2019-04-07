Brooklyn teen speaks out after being hit by speeding car

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BOROUGH PARK, Brooklyn — Fourteen-year old Xin Yi Wang is walking, talking and smiling Sunday, just a week-and-a-half after being struck by a speeding car in Brooklyn.

Surveillance video shows Wang crossing the street on the crosswalk in Borough Park, when all of a sudden, a black Dodge Challenger speeding down the road, slams into her.

“She took the red light,” Wang said. “It was very fast, I want to run away, but because it's too fast, I cannot just run away.”

Miraculously, she got up and walked away, even though she was in pain and feared being hit again by other cars driving through the intersection at 47th street and 9th Avenue.

“I stand up, but kinda shaking, my leg , I was in pain,” she said.

The driver briefly stopped.

“She stopped and said 'are you ok? Should I call 911?'”

But as soon as someone called 911, she took off.

“I feel like you just cannot just run away from your responsibilities because you just hit me," Wang said.

The high school freshman was taken to the hospital, surprisingly she doesn’t have any broken bones, but she still has lots of bruises and painful memories.

“The worst thing is when I see the cars move fast I’m like, 'oh my God,' I still remember that moment.”

Police say it happened March 27, around 4 p.m.

Wang hopes the driver does the right thing and turns herself in.

“I feel like I’m a lucky girl because I got hit by the car, but I’m still alive," she said.

Police have asked for help identifying the driver. She is described to be 35 to 40 years old, with brown hair. The woman was last seen driving a black Dodge Challenger with Georgia license plates.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visitingwww.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).