2 shot, 2 stabbed during dispute in Harlem: police

HARLEM, Manhattan — Two people were shot and two others were stabbed during a dispute in Harlem early Sunday.
Police responded to a call of a report of a dispute in the vicinity of Fifth Avenue and West 137th Street in Harlem around 1:45 a.m.
Officers arrived and found two men shot and two men stabbed, police said.
A 23-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to the stomach and a 23-year-old was shot in the hand, police said.
A 25-year-old was stabbed in the neck and a 38-year-old was stabbed in the back, cops said.
All victims were uncooperative and were taken to Harlem Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, authorities said.
According to police, they found people fighting within a large, disorderly group upon arrival.
One person was also taken into custody for disorderly conduct.