2 shot, 2 stabbed during dispute in Harlem: police

Posted 2:54 PM, April 7, 2019, by

HARLEM, Manhattan — Two people were shot and two others were stabbed during a dispute in Harlem early Sunday.

Police responded to a call of a report of a dispute in the vicinity of Fifth Avenue and West 137th Street in Harlem around 1:45 a.m.

Officers arrived and found two men shot and two men stabbed, police said.

A 23-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to the stomach and a 23-year-old was shot in the hand, police said.

A 25-year-old was stabbed in the neck and a 38-year-old was stabbed in the back, cops said.

All victims were uncooperative and were taken to Harlem Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

According to police, they found people fighting within a large, disorderly group upon arrival.

One person was also taken into custody for disorderly conduct.

