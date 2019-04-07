12-year-old boy killed by stray bullet; 22-year-old injured in western New York

Posted 4:19 PM, April 7, 2019, by

BUFFALO, N.Y.  — Authorities say a boy inside his home has been killed by a stray bullet shot from outside, and another man was wounded.

WIVB reports several shots were fired at a car in a parking lot on William Street in Buffalo, New York, around 8:30 p.m. Saturday.

Police say one of the bullets hit 12-year-old Bandar Elwaseem, who was in an upstairs apartment in a building near the parking lot.

He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A 22-year-old man was also wounded, and was taken to the hospital for surgery.

No arrests have been made.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.