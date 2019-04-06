Subway thief seen on camera using victim’s debit card to buy MetroCard: police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FLUSHING, Queens — Police said they're looking for a man they believe stole another man's wallet, after surveillance footage showed the man using the victim's debit card to buy a MetroCard the same day.

The victim realized his wallet had been stolen after he got off a northbound 7 train at the Flushing-Main Street subway station in Flushing, Queens, at 5:31 p.m. on Tuesday, March 26, police said.

Later that same day, the victim's bank alerted him to activity on his debit card, according to police.

Authorities said an investigation revealed the above surveillance footage of an unidentified man using the victim's debit card to purchase a $20 MetroCard.

The unauthorized purchase was made at the same subway station, on the same day, just minutes after the victim realized he had been robbed, police said.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).