JERSEY CITY, N.J. — Police are currently investigating a man found dead in his Jersey City home on Saturday, officials said.

The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office said the homicide unit responded to Wilkinson Avenue in Jersey City on Saturday afternoon to investigate the unexplained death.

The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit has responded to Wilkinson Avenue in Jersey City to investigate the death of a male. More information to follow. — ProsecutorSuarezHCPO (@HCPOProsecutor) April 6, 2019

No further information is available at this time.

This is a developing story; check back for updates and get the PIX11 News app to stay informed all day.