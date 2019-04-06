Nipsey Hussle’s memorial service to be held at Staples Center: report

LOS ANGELES, California — The funeral service for slain rapper, Ermias “Nipsey Hussle” Asghedom, is set to be held Thursday at the Staples Center, according to a report from TMZ.

Sources said a ‘spectacular’ service will take place Thursday morning at the 21,000 seat Los Angeles venue, and tickets will be reportedly sold for the event through a website.

Only ticket holders will gain admission, TMZ reports.

PIX11 News was not able to independently verify that tickets would be sold for this memorial service.

A meeting was held Wednesday with Asghedom’s family, Staples Center executives, and LAPD to help plan logistics and security for the event, sources tell TMZ.

Hussle’s body was picked up and transported, Tuesday afternoon, by Angelus Funeral Home to a nearby mortuary as his family prepared the rapper’s final funeral arrangements.

A spokesperson for Angelus Funeral Home, an African-American owned business located on Crenshaw Blvd just minutes away from the site of the rappers murder, told PIX11 News they were “not at liberty” to confirm the details of Hussle’s memorial service or that they were handling the service.

The Staples Center also served as the venue for the memorial of Michael Jackson in 2009.

Hussle was fatally shot, and several others wounded on March 31, outside The Marathon Clothing Store on Crenshaw Boulevard and Slauson Avenue , which Hussle owns, around 3:20 p.m.

The victims were ambushed while they stood in the store’s parking lot, police said.

Hussle’s older brother, Samiel Asghedom, recently revealed he rapper’s the final moments.

In an interview with the L.A. Times, Samiel said after receiving a frantic phone call about the shooting of his younger brother, he quickly drove from his grandmother’s home to the scene to find his brother lying on the ground— dying.

Noticing that his brother appeared to still be breathing ‘strong and loud’, with the assistance of a 911 operator, Samiel started performing CPR, the publication reports.

Twenty seconds later, an ambulance arrived and whisked the rapper away.

It was at that moment that the brother saw the fatal gunshot wound to Hussle’s head, and began praying.

Hussle was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Samiel explained why no one was able to retaliate against accused shooter, 29-year-old Eric Holder.

The Marathon Clothing store hired mostly felons because they often have a hard time finding work with a criminal record, the brother told the L.A. Times. Felons are prohibited from carrying guns.

“Because of that, the man was able to shoot my brother, start running, realize nobody out there had a gun, stop, turn back around, walk up, shoot my brother two more times, start to run, realize nobody had a gun, nobody was responding, ran back up and shot my brother three more times, shoot him in the head and kicked him in the head and then ran off,” Samiel said.

“If somebody would’ve been there — if I would’ve been there — I would’ve shot back,” he said. “I just wish I would’ve been there.”

Hussle is survived by his two children, and his significant other, Lauren London.