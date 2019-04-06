Massive Queens blaze torched buildings, storefronts

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OZONE PARK, Queens — More than 200 firefighters were called to fight this four alarm fire that tore through several store fronts near 101st Avenue and 97th Street in Ozone Park on Friday, authorities said.

The flames broke out on the first floor of the Ozone Park Medical Diagnostics building and quickly spread to three other wood-frame buildings, officials said.

A video from Citizen App showed firefighters trying to put out the flames from the top of the buildings.

While the cause of Friday's four-alarm fire isn’t officially known yet, those who worked in the medical office next door to where the fire broke out believe it was electrical in nature.

Up to five apartments above the medical offices are now destroyed.

One firefighter was sent to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, officials said.