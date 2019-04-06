Man steals cash, credit cards, and electronics from two businesses: police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK— Police are looking for a man wanted for questioning in connection with the burglaries of an office and a gym, authorities said Saturday.

The first incident occurred on March 27 around 8:45 a.m. at Frenchie's Gym, located at 303 Broadway in Brooklyn.

The man entered the gym and walked into a locker room and removed a wallet containing a credit card, $60 in cash, and an ID card, police said.

The credit card had two unauthorized transactions purchasing a bus ticket and food for $3.26 near the gym.

He fled the location in an unknown direction, police said.

Then on Monday, at 10 a.m., the man entered an office located at 435 West 116 Street in Harlem.

Once inside, he entered several offices throughout the building and removed several credit cards and computer equipment, police said.

He fled the location on a No. M11 bus traveling north on Amsterdam Avenue.

The man is described as being about 6 feet tall, 200 pounds, with short black receding hair.

Surveillance video released by NYPD show him last seen wearing different outfits.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).