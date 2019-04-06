Man punches woman in face, steals purse on Bronx subway platform: police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOTT HAVEN, the Bronx — Police are looking for a man they say punched a woman in the face and then kicked her before stealing her purse and fleeing the scene.

The unidentified man approached the 38-year-old woman on the northbound platform of the Cypress Avenue/East 138 Street subway station, along the 6 train line, at 5 a.m. on Thursday, April 4, police said.

The man punched the victim in the face and when she fell on the ground he proceeded to kick her, before stealing her purse, which contained her ID card, bank cards, and a MetroCard, according to police.

The victim exited the subway station and called police from a nearby store. She refused medical attention, police said.

The man fled the station, but was captured in the above surveillance footage later Thursday night when he used the victim's MetroCard at the 51st Street station on the 4/5/6 subway lines.

