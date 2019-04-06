Follow-up Friday: Here’s how Monica is making it happen this week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan —Azalea Mallory lives at the Grant Houses in Harlem and says she has waited over a year for a wheel chair accessible apartment.

“I have no kitchen sink. My bathroom leaks once a month with fecal matter, and it affects my heath and my daughters health,” said Mallory.

Mallory has cerebral palsy.

Mallory says she has waited for a transfer for a wheel chair accessible apartment for over a year, and she says she only needs a one bedroom.

Right now, Mallory is in a two bedroom apartment that is falling apart.

A NYCHA spokesperson tells us the vacancy rate is less than one percent.

That translates into 187 vacant apartments across the city in NYCHA.

NYCHA also tells PIX11 News they are looking into Bradford and Mallory’s transfer requests and taking action to do repairs in their apartments.

PIX11 News will stay on these stories. NYCHA crews started fixed Mallory’s kitchen and bathroom.

Yesenia Baez says her 84-year-old grandma, Adelaida Reyes, has been battling for repairs in her apartment for years.

“It’s been going on almost three years my grandmother had had this issue with the walls leaking. She’s our matriarch. How can I not take of her when all she did was take care of us,” said Baez.

Baez lives at the Wagner houses too, in a different building, and says she too struggled for repairs.

“ It took me the same length of time to get my hallway done too. It’s finally done,” said Baez.

At the Wagner Houses, every month for the past year, NYCHA is getting more complaints than it resolves.

In February, the most recent month with posted information, NYCHA says 3,420 complaints were closed or canceled at the housing complex.

But 3,610 new complaints came in.

We reached out to NYCHA about Baez's grandma's apartment problems.

A NYCHA spokesperson says staff was onsite Tuesday and made arrangements with the resident to make necessary repairs to bedroom, bathroom, and hallway in Apt 9F starting April 4.

Any residents experiencing any issues within their apartment should create a work ticket by using the MyNychaApp or by calling the Customer Contact Center at 718-707-7771.

NYCHA crews have started work in Reyes bathroom.

If you have a story, email a selfie video to Monica Morales at monica@pix11.com.