FIT student charged with terrorism after campus gun scare: police

Posted 3:36 PM, April 6, 2019, by , Updated at 03:37PM, April 6, 2019

CHELSEA — An student at the Fashion Institute of Technology has been identified and is expected to be charged after his Instagram video caused a campus gun scare Friday night, according to police.

Police said Saturday that 22-year-old Noah Lee of the East Village was the man who posted a video to his Instagram Friday night holding what appeared to be a gun.

Lee is expected to be charged with two counts of terrorism, two counts of criminal possession of a weapon, and criminal possession of a firearm, according to officials.

After people began to share Lee’s video across social media, police responded. Soon after, police located him inside a Barnes & Noble store near Union Square with a pellet gun and took him into custody, authorities said.

 

