Fan attacks wrestler Bret ‘Hitman’ Hart during WWE Hall of Fame speech at Barclays Center

BROOKLYN — A fan jumped into the ring and punched legendary wrestler Bret “Hitman” Hart during the WWE’s Hall of Fame induction ceremony Saturday night, police said.

The fan jumped the barricade and climbed into the ring during Hart’s induction speech at the Barclays Center at about 9:15 p.m. Saturday, according to police.

The attack on Bret Hart & Natalya.

What a disgusting act. #WWEHOF pic.twitter.com/3IwjyhMGzX — WΞ FIGHT. WΞ OVΞRCOMΞ. WΞ BΞLIΞVΞ. (@AhYezzir) April 7, 2019

Authorities said the fan is from out of town and is being held at the 78th precinct, right around the corner from Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

The man has not been charged with anything yet according to police.

According to tweets from Arash Markazi, a sports columnist for the L.A. Times, Hart seemed unharmed after the incident and was able to finish his speech.