Duo breaks into Queens church, steals donations: police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOWARD BEACH, Queens— Police are searching for a man and a woman who burglarized a Catholic church in Queens, police said Saturday.

On Thursday at 3 a.m., a man forced open the front door of Saint Helens Roman Catholic Church, located at 157-10 83 St., police said.

Once the church's door was broken, a woman entered and removed about $400 from four separate donation boxes inside, according to police.

Surveillance video released by the NYPD showed a woman , dressed in a dark- colored jacket and light- colored pants, pulling cash from the bottom portion of the donation box

The man is described as being in his lats 30s and the female in her 40s.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).