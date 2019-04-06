Domino’s deliveryman uses bicycle to help police nab robbery suspect: police

UPPER WEST SIDE— NYPD police from the 20 precinct arrested a fleeing robber, and it’s all thanks to the help of a pizza deliveryman.

Police say on the evening of March 29, officers were scouring and Upper Westside Neighborhood for perpetrators wanted for robbing a woman of her AirPod headphones.

Just as the team was nearing the end of a one-hour search, they spotted one of the suspects, police said in a Facebook post.

The suspect ignored officers’ verbal command to stop, and he began running across West 72nd street toward Broadway, police said.

A Domino’s Pizza deliveryman on a bicycle saw the pursuit, yelled “I’ll stop him officers!”

The deliveryman peddled ahead of the perp, and pulled the bicycle across his path, delaying the perp just long enough for police to catch up and apprehended the suspect in a safe manner, according to police.

Authorities said the victim was driven to the scene where she positively identified the suspect.

While the suspect was running, he was throwing fake $50 bills out of his pockets, police wrote in the social media post.

In addition to committing a robbery, he had also used the counterfeit cash at two stores, where he bought small, cheap items with the fake bills to obtain real cash as change from the purchase.

Lovell Ambrister was arrested at the scene.

The best part? Police said they were told the Dominos pizza guy still managed to honor the 30-minute delivery guarantee on the pie.