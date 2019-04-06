Community mourns Staten Island mom after estranged husband, girlfriend charged in her death

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STATEN ISLAND — Friends and neighbors are mourning Jeanine Cammarata after her estranged husband, Michael Cammarata and his pregnant girlfriend, Ayisha Egea, were arrested and charged in her killing Friday.

The memorial outside the home the Staten Island mother and teacher lived with her two children continued to grow Saturday, as members of the community, some who did not even know Cammarata, stopped to pay their respects.

There is also a growing movement called #JusticeForJeanine, which appears to have been started by a Jessica Pobega, who said she was one of Janine’s closest friends. Pobega also set up a GoFundMe page for funeral expenses and to help for Jeanine’s children, a three-year-old boy and seven-year-old girl.

On the GoFundMe page, Jessica wrote “everybody that knew Jeanine knew she had a heart bigger than her 4’11” body and completely made of gold.”

“I didn’t know her, but all of New York is so upset,” Danielle Lewis, a nursing assistant from nearby Richmond University Medical Center, told PIX11 News. Lewis wanted to contribute to the memorial outside Cammarata's home.

Lewis also worries about the fate of the two children, now in the custody of the city.

A statement from the city’s Administration for Children’s Services says, “Our top priority is protecting the safety and well-being of all children in New York City.”

Some of Cammarata's neighbors are angry at her estranged husband, Michael, and his six-months pregnant girlfriend.

The duo were charged Friday with second-degree murder, tampering with evidence and concealing a human corpse after the beloved P.S. 29 teacher’s badly burned body was identified, after being found Thursday at a Staten Island storage facility.