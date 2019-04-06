Billy Ray Cyrus and Lil Nas X team up on ‘Old Town Road’ and become internet sensation

There’s a new country song that has taken the internet by storm with reaction from celebrities like Ellen DeGeneres and Will Smith.

Music Artist Lil Nas X added country star Billy Ray Cyrus to his hit song “Old Town Road” that was released on Friday.

Within hours of the track being released, it became a top song across the globe on streaming services such as Apple and Spotify. It has also garnered nationwide social media reaction with viral memes and dances to the song.

Brandon Nix, a Queens native and music enthusiast, told PIX11 that he’s a fan of both versions and appreciates seeing “ a legend rock out with a young guy.”

The victory for Atlanta-born artist Lil Nas X follows controversy after his original song was removed from Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart for “not embracing enough elements of today’s country music.” Billboard received widespread criticism for the removal, including a discussion around the racial divide across the genre.

According to Smithsonian.com, athough African-American cowboys don’t play a part in the popular narrative, historians estimate that one in four cowboys were Black.

“Black artists have been influential in country a long, long way back…but country has rewarded white artists that have taken advantage of those influences, without giving black artists the same opportunities,” Charles Hughes, the director of the Lynne & Henry Turley Memphis Center at Rhodes College, told The New York Times .

Nix believes that the original version of Lil Nas X’s song being removed was a combination of race and style, “Country music is not just one style, it’s multiple styles.”

Billy Ray Cyrus shared his fascination with the track on Twitter and said, “It was so obvious to me after hearing the song just one time. I was thinking, what’s not country about it?”

Cyrus also shared a video of children singing the hit track and wrote “I knew this guy was gonna light up the world with this song.”

I knew this guy was gonna light up the world with this song…this is what music is all about. #OldTownRoadRemix @LilNasX pic.twitter.com/gyVz0Ohrmm — Billy Ray Cyrus (@billyraycyrus) April 6, 2019

Stars like Ellen DeGeneres and Will Smith are among those across the internet sharing their reactions to the hit song.