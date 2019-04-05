WWE takes over NYC, starting with superstar Kofi Kingston

New Yorkers look out! The WWE is taking over for Wrestlemania 35 starting with WWE superstar Kofi Kingston stopping by PIX11.

This extremely athletic WWE Superstar has his eye on the championship, and the only person in is his way is Daniel Bryan.

He’s also one third of the entertaining tag team New Day. Their ring antics include throwing pancakes and waffles — the breakfast of real champions.

Wrestlemania 35 will take place at MetLife Stadium on Sunday but their are a host of events going down all over the city this weekend for fans. There are free events as well as ticketed events geared towards New Yorkers of all ages.