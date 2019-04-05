Woman, 81, fatally struck by shuttle bus in Lower Manhattan: police

LOWER MANHATTAN— An 81-year-old woman has died after she was struck by a shuttle bus in Lower Manhattan, police said Friday.

On Thursday, around 6:53 p.m., police responded to a call for a pedestrian struck in front of a residential building located at 325 South End Ave.

When they arrived to the scene, the found Arlene Kalfus, 81, unconscious and unresponsive laying in the roadway with trauma to her body, police said.

Kalfus, who was a resident of the building, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

A police investigation determined that a 57-year-old operator of a 2010 Ford shuttle bus discharged passengers and proceeded to travel on South End Avenue when he struck the 81-year-old victim.

The driver remained on scene, police said.

The investigation remains ongoing.

