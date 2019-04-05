Ways to enjoy the WWE NYC takeover

Look out, the folks of the WWE are taking over the Big Apple and you can join in the fun in so many ways. From personal appearances around town to checking out the action in the ring, there’s a packed week of activities for the whole family!

WrestleMania Axxess at Brooklyn Cruise Terminal Pier 12 Thurs, April 4 – Mon, April 8 NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn Friday, April 5 @ Barclays Center 2019 WWE Hall of Fame Saturday, April 5 @ Barclays Center RAW Monday, April 8 @ Barclays Center SmackDown Live Sunday, April 9 @ Barclays Center

