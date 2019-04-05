Ruben Diaz Jr. on the future of the Bronx; Tax Day tips from a pro

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Ruben Diaz Jr. has been the Bronx Borough president for a decade.

During that time, the borough has undergone something of a resurgence with new housing, new businesses and an upsurge in employment. But there is still work to do and challenges to face including blocking plans to relocate prisoners from Rikers Island to a poorly chosen site, and opening a summer camp for Bronx youth honoring the memory of Lesandro "Junior: Guzman-Feliz. The Bronx teenager was killed by gang members in a case of mistaken identity.

If you haven’t filed your taxes yet, the clock is ticking toward the April 15 deadline. But filing a return is proving to be a little more challenging this year, whether filing individually or as a small business owner. Adjusting to the new 1040 tax form and the numerous changes to deductions under new tax laws has left many taxpayers with last minute questions.

We get expert advice and information from E. Martin Davidoff. He’s a CPA, tax attorney and partner at Prager Metis.