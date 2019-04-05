× Organic nut butters recalled over listeria fears: FDA

NEW YORK —Five varieties of Wholesome Pantry organic nut butters were recalled by their parent company over fears that they may be tainted with listeria, the FDA announced Thursday.

The following spreads packed in 16 ounce plastic jars, with best by dates of June 2020 and earlier, have been recalled:

Wholesome Pantry Organic Creamy Salted Almond Butter

UPC: 04119006004 Wholesome Pantry Organic Creamy Unsalted Almond Butter

UPC: 04119006005 Wholesome Pantry Organic Unsalted Sunflower Butter

UPC: 04119005827 Wholesome Pantry Organic Tahini Butter

UPC: 04119005828 Wholesome Pantry Organic Cashew Butter

These products were sold in ShopRite, Price Rite Marketplace, The Fresh Grocer and Dearborn Market stores located in New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, Delaware, Rhode Island and Virginia.

This recall has been initiated due to positive test results for Listeria monocytogenes found in multiple Oskri Corporation manufactured nut butters, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Listeria can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems, the FDA warned.

Healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea. Listeria monocytogenes infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

Wakefern Food Corp., which distributes the products, was made aware of the issue when their supplier notified them that several nut butters produced in their facility had tested positive for listeria bacteria.

While none of the Wholesome Pantry Though nut spreads tested positive for the bacteria, the company decided to still recall them “out of an abundance of caution,” according to the FDA warning.

Anybody who purchased the nut butters was asked to return them for a refund or replacement.

No illnesses have been reported.