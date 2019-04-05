NJ mom wants answers over football player son’s death after practice

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEPTUNE, N.J. — Joanne Atkins-Ingram and her attorney say they are still being stonewalled by Garden City Community College in Garden City, Kansas, where her son died last August after his first practice on a football scholarship.

Atkins-Ingram, of Neptune, said her son had a physical before he left and everything checked out, but Braeden Bradford died from a heat stroke after the practice ended. The mother traveled to the school and found out from other football players that Braeden was denied water during sprint drills and that he was struggling, perhaps even delirious.

"We know that he walked off and they were calling him and he never responded," she said.

He was found outside his dorm room and was pronounced dead at an area hospital.

"They never called to say he was in crisis or in route to the hospital," said Atkins-Ingram, who awoke to a phone call 2 hours after her son died. "From what we understand, Braeden was found at 9:45 p.m. [but] 911 wasn’t called until 10:04 p.m."

Bradforth was 6'4'' and 305-pounds. He was recruited for his abilities as an offensive and defensive lineman.

Garden City Community College did conduct an internal investigation into what happened but they have not disclosed their findings.

Atkins-Ingram's attorney Jill Greene requested campus surveillance video, but learned seven months later that it had been recorded over.

New Jersey Congressman Chris Smith stepped in to demand answers from GCCC's President Ryan J. Ruda but he responded that: “…the college is not at liberty to speak further…”

"A mom wants to know what happened to her son," exclaimed Rep. Smith, who is planning to push for federal legislation and a report on how to deploy best practices to prevent or address student-athlete emergencies. And he wants an independent investigation.

"This is a mothers worst nightmare," said Greene. "What little we know we know from our own investigative work."

PIX11 did contact the college president and head football coach Jeff Sims for comment. Sims has since left GCCS for a head coaching job at Missouri Southern State University.

So far we have not heard back.

"We’re ordinary people, you know," said Atkins-Ingram. "My son went to school to play football and he just never came home."