NEWS NOW: Latest on the Staten Island teacher believed to have been “burned beyond recognition.” And ex-Rep. Anthony Weiner has been ordered to register as sex offender. John Muller on the 11 stories you need to know now, on Midday with Muller. Watch in video above.
Midday with Muller: Anthony Weiner to register as sex offender
-
Midday with Muller: Jussie Smollett latest; Rockland County state of emergency
-
Midday with Muller: Cow on the loose in the Bronx; Statue of Liberty Climber sentenced
-
Midday with Muller: Shooting on Queens subway platform
-
Midday with Muller: Suspects charged with murder in ‘friendly fire’ death of NYPD detective
-
Midday with Muller: Multiple people found unconscious in Rockland County
-
-
Midday with Muller: Patriots owner charged with soliciting prostitution
-
Midday with Muller: White supremacist sentenced; detective killed by ‘friendly fire’
-
Midday with Muller: El Chapo verdict, storm latest
-
Ex-Rep. Anthony Weiner ordered to register as sex offender
-
Former NY Congressman Anthony Weiner released from prison, will register as sex offender
-
-
Midday with Muller: Vetrano murder trial ends; investigation into Nipsey Hussle killing
-
Midday with Muller: Amtrak employee shoots supervisor; Yankees, Mets opening day
-
Midday with Muller: Cuomo supports banning repeat sexual crime perpetrators from NYC subways