Man who pretended to be missing Timmothy Pitzen has done this twice before: Feds

Posted 11:28 AM, April 5, 2019

ILLINOIS — An FBI affidavit says an Ohio man who authorities say falsely claimed to be an Illinois boy missing for eight years has made similar claims twice before.

Brian Rini, left, is accused of pretending to be missing child Timmothy Pitzen, right.

The affidavit filed in federal court Friday says 23-year-old Brian Rini repeatedly told investigators he was Timmothy Pitzen, who disappeared in Aurora, Illinois, in 2011 at age 6.

The affidavit says Rini refused to be fingerprinted but submitted to a DNA test after which his true identity was determined.

The affidavit says Rini had watched a TV show about Pitzen and told investigators he wanted to get away from his family.

Investigators determined Rini had twice before falsely portrayed himself as a juvenile sex trafficking victim.

Federal court records don’t list an attorney for Rini.

