Legacy bridal retailer and jeweler Michael C. Fina set to close

NEW YORK— It’s the end of a blissful era for an iconic jeweler.

New York City retailer, Michael C. Fina, is closing its family business after nearly 85 years servicing the wedding industry, the company announced Friday.

The company released a statement on its verified Facebook page:

After 85 wonderful years, we have made the difficult decision to close our online doors. On behalf of the Fina Family, we are eternally grateful to all of you who have been part of the Michael C. Fina brand. We want to thank you for sharing your weddings, anniversaries, birthdays, and all of the other happy occasions in your lives. We wish all of you well, as you continue to celebrate new beginnings and milestones throughout your lives. It’s been an incredible journey.

The luxury retailer was well known for its timeless collection of engagement rings and wedding bands, and for it’s upscale flatware, fine china, and crystal.

The 5th Avenue brand quickly became synonymous with luxury home goods, and served New York’s elite such as Frank Sinatra, Estée Lauder. Fina even provided silver for the inauguration of President John F. Kennedy, the company said.

The storied jeweler published a statement on their website. It reads in part:

To our valued customers: After nearly 85 years, our family has made the difficult decision to close our online doors. As we wind down over the coming weeks, we intend to fulfill open orders but will no longer be taking new orders. We are grateful to you, our loyal customers and all those we have done business with over the years, for your unwavering support and commitment and will forever consider you part of the Michael C. Fina family. In 1935, our grandfather, Michael Charles Fina, asked our grandmother, his future wife, Rose Rosenblatt for a $500 loan to start his own business. She countered with an offer he couldn’t refuse. “I will invest in your idea, but I want to be your partner.” A negotiation that landed him more than just a partner in business – but a partner in life. We know customers may have other questions, so starting today, you can see our FAQs for all information on existing orders as well as outstanding store credits. We wish all of you well, as you continue to celebrate new beginnings and milestones throughout your lives. With Gratitude, The Fina Family

Read the statement in full here.