Hidden New York: Ice Cream and Cocktails on the UES

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan— It's getting warmer and summer is fast-approaching.

Hidden in New York takes you to an an ice cream store that packs a serious punch and a secret; hidden way beyond the freezer door.

Let's say: business in the front, party in the back!

You'll spot the ice cream cone sign on the storefront on 2nd Avenue between 88th and 89th Streets. It's 'UES'.

The owner, Cortney Bond, saw a need.

"I knew that we really needed ice cream in the neighborhood," said Bond. "Lots of families wanted something sweet."

Bond, being an Upper East Sider herself, scoured the neighborhood looking for the perfect location

. Now her 'UES' ice cream shop serves up flavors like Banana Brownie, Espresso Cookie and Peanut Butter Mudslide. She takes delivery of the sweet stuff from a creamery in the Berkshires once a week.

Her customers are happy.

Customers who like it so much can offer to pitch in, in the back.

"We do have a storage room in back," said Bond. "It's where we keep our extra ice cream pints and we're always looking for people to help us out," she winked.

That is, if they're over 21. If so, with a flip of a switch, they can enter what looks like a freezer door but is actually entry to a different world.

Bond explains, "I genuinely did choose the ice cream because we needed it in the neighborhood, but what we also needed in the neighborhood, was a very smart cocktail bar."

The cocktails are wonderfully imaginative and whether they've got ice cream added to them or not, they all reflect the Upper East Side with names like 'Serendipity 4', 'Asphalt Green' and 'Girl Gossip on the East'.

That, of course, is a nod to "Gossip Girls" set on the Upper East Side.

The decor draws from the Upper East Side too. It even features a mural of Notorious B.I.G., whose funeral was held a few blocks away. The long bar fronts a huge brick wall. The tables showcase New York memorabilia. Anybody remember tokens?

Cortney Bond encourages anyone who has a dream to create something from scratch. "You work really, really hard and don't give up."