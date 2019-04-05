Frisky Fosters: Brooklyn sisters start Instagram rescue and adoption program

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A chance rescue of a kitten found in the street, has turned into a full-time rescue and adoption business for two Brooklyn sisters.

Batsheva and Shoshona Maisel are the sisters behind Frisky Fosters, a wildly popular Instagram site that showcases the kittens and cats they rescue, rehab and adopt out. =

The girls started their rescue efforts when they were just 13 and 15 years old, when they picked up Sneeker off the street. After Sneeker, they continued to rescue any kitten that crossed their path.

Seeing the sisters' fondness to foster, their mother allowed the girls to take over the family's basement.

As their cat population continued to grow, they knew they needed to get the word out. Frisky Fosters was born.

As word has grown about these Brooklyn sisters, they get calls at all hours to rescue cats and kittens. People even show up at their doorstep.

“We have such a hard time saying 'no.' Even if we're packed, we'll find a place for them," they said.

The girls have rescued 80 cats to date. They have also learned that not every cat can be a pet, and that's why they also trap, neuter and return.

This is a full time job which includes socialization, background checks on potential adoptees, and bottle feedings through the night. For the college students it can get a little overwhelming.

However, both say they this is their purpose, and both are happiest doing their work for Frisky Fosters.