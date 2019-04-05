FIT student in custody after causing gun scare with Instagram video: police

CHELSEA — A man was apprehended Friday evening after his posting a video with a weapon to social media, causing a gun scare at the Fashion Institute of Technology, police said Friday.

The man, who is a student at FIT, had a pellet gun on him when taken into custody by police at a Barnes & Noble book store near Union Square, according to authorities.

Police said the student posted a video to Instagram with a weapon, which prompted the initial scare in the area.

No injuries were reported.

Officials have not identified the man and no charges have been filed.

Police said they will remain on the scene and doing a “walkthrough” to make sure the school is secure.