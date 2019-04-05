Driver accused of trying to lure 10-year-old in the Bronx

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTS POINT, Bronx — Police asked for the public’s help Friday identifying a driver accused of trying to lure a 10-year-old child.

The boy was walking at the southeast corner of Seneca and Longfellow avenues at 3:34 p.m. Thursday when a man driving a silver minivan asked the child to get inside, police said.

The 10-year-old declined, and the driver fled westbound on Seneca Avenue, according to police.

The boy was not physically harmed.

The driver is described as having dark curly hair and a wrinkled face.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).