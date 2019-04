Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MINEOLA, L.I. — A group of nurses at NYU Winthrop Hospital on Long Island, who ironically all work in the labor and delivery unit, are pregnant at the same time.

The nursing staff, whose job it is to help safely deliver babies and care for preterm newborns, are now planning for their own babies.

Most of the nurses say they're planning on delivering at the same hospital where they work.