Woman followed, robbed at Harlem apartment

HARLEM, Manhattan — A woman was followed and robbed at her Harlem apartment last Saturday, police said.

The 58-year-old victim entered her residence in the vicinity of Fifth Avenue and East 129th Street when a man followed her and pushed her into he apartment, police said.

Once inside, the man demanded money. He got away with $25, cops said.

According to police, the man fled east on East 129th Street toward Madison Avenue.

