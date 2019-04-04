Woman followed, robbed at Harlem apartment

Posted 6:05 AM, April 4, 2019, by

Police are looking for the man accused of following a woman into and robbing her.

HARLEM, Manhattan — A woman was followed and robbed at her Harlem apartment last Saturday, police said.

The 58-year-old victim entered her residence in the vicinity of Fifth Avenue and East 129th Street when a man followed her and pushed her into he apartment, police said.

Once inside, the man demanded money. He got away with $25, cops said.

According to police, the man fled east on East 129th Street toward Madison Avenue.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.