WATCH: Spirit Airlines agent dances with NJ cheer team during flight delay

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — When one New Jersey cheer squad’s flight was delayed home, a Spirit Airlines employee became a temporary new teammate.

Several South Jersey Storm teams competed at the annual Battle at the Beach cheer competition in Myrtle Beach over the weekend. According to mom Kristie Brown, who traveled with her 6-year-old daughter to cheer on the competing teams, the group’s flight was supposed to depart at 9:45 p.m. on Monday to Atlantic City. When it was delayed until 10:30 p.m., they decided to pass the time with their routines.

"One of the coaches [just] picked up a speaker, turned some music on, and the girls just started dancing," Brown told PIX11 News. "Next thing we know, we look over and one of the employees just jumps in and starts dancing with the girls."

Parents started recording the moment. Even Spirit Airlines retweeted Brown and identified the guest dancer as agent Robert Dillon. Brown also said she received vouchers from the airline for the inconvenience.

"There's always so much negativity with airlines and airports, so it really just made everyone kind of smile and laugh and the girls continued dancing and had a good time," said Brown.