MANHATTAN — Protesters gathered in Manhattan on Thursday, calling for the full release of special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia report.

A summary of it was put out by the Justice Department.

Public Advocate Jumaane Williams was at the rally.

Rep. Jerrold Nadler has said he'll work to make sure the full report is released.

“We need to make sure no future president feels as empowered as President Trump does to abuse the power of the presidency,” he said.