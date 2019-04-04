Train operator rescues boy on subway tracks in Brooklyn

DOWNTOWN BROOKLYN — A train operator rescued a boy found on the subway tracks in Brooklyn on Thursday morning, transit officials said.

A customer spotted the boy at the Hoyt Street station and told a station agent at 9:16 a.m. The agent notified the Rail Control Center that a boy around 12 years old was on the tracks. All trains in the area and the NYPD were notified.

The train operator of a northbound 5 train spotted the boy, stopped the train and helped the child onto the train, officials said. He was escorted off the subway at Borough Hall at just after 9:30 a.m. NYPD officers took the child to a local hospital where he was reunited with his parents. He does not appear to have suffered any injuries.

“I’m very proud of our train operator and station agent for their quick action to bring this child to safety without incident so that he can be reunited with his family,” New York City Transit President Andy Byford said. “We also thank the NYPD, the customer who notified our station staff and everyone who worked together for the safety and welfare of this child.”