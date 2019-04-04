Police search for man who pulled women’s hair in Prospect Park attacks, sexual assault

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PROSPECT PARK, Brooklyn — Police released a sketch of the man accused of pulling women’s hair during three attacks in Prospect Park.

On Mar. 11, police said the man sexually assaulted a 24-year-old girl inside the park between East and Center drives. The victim sustained a minor injury.

Two days later, he struck again the in the same area and grabbed a 26-year-old woman by the hair after knocking her cellphone out of her hand, according to cops.

She was eventually able to fight him off. The man took the victim’s phone and fled toward Prospect Park Zoo, cops said.

The victim sustained minor injuries and refused medical attention.

Police connected the two attacks to a Feb. 24 incident, where a 58-year-old woman was walking and the suspected attacker pulled her hair with both hands before fleeing.

The suspected attacker is described to be in his late 20s and was last seen wearing a red pullover sweater with a white stripe and blue jeans.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).