Police charge Queens man found on top of woman with murder

RIDGEWOOD, Queens — Police charged a 76-year-old Queens man with murder Thursday after a woman he’d been found on top of died at the hospital.

Wen Ying He, 50, died Sunday after the morning attack on March 28, police said. Officers responding on the day of the attack spotted Dahe Lin on top of He in the Ridgewood home. Police restrained Lin and took him into custody. Officers recovered a knife at the scene.

The victim was unresponsive. She had lacerations to her neck, officials said. Emergency medical responders rushed her to Wyckoff Heights Medical Center in critical condition

Lin was charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon.