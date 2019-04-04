NYCHA families kept waiting for weeks for leak repairs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CANARSIE, Brooklyn — Annette Tomlin lives at the Breukelen Houses and says her building’s basement is flooded.

“We called the fire department and, since last night, nothing has been done,” Tomlin said on Thursday.

Tomlin says a flooded basement is just one of the many problems in her building. One of the biggest complaints families have are leaks inside their homes.

Everjean Ellebe says she has to bathe her 2-year-old grandson, Mikel, in a bathroom that needs repairs. Ellebe says she has been putting in tickets for repairs since last year. She is not alone.

According to the New York City Housing Authority's own figures, it takes them 19 days to address a request to fix a leak. That's up from nine days last year.

A NYCHA spokesperson says they "scheduled plastering work and follow up visits. And there is no current leak in the basement of 874 Williams Ave.

However staff are monitoring the issue and will work to remove any intermittent flooding Thursday."

If you have a story, send a selfie video to Monica Morales at monica@pix11.com.