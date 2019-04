EAST HARLEM, Manhattan — A New York City teacher’s aide was arrested Thursday morning for allegedly having sexual contact with a minor.

Aleida Rosario, 45, faces charges of criminal sex act with a victim less than 17 years of age, police said.

According to police sources, she had sexual contact with a female who was 15 at the time.

It is unclear whether the victim is a student at the school or where the incident took place.