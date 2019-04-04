NYC man put away by disgraced detective fights to have murder conviction overturned

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — Former Detective Stephen Chmil, who worked around 100 cases with disgraced NYPD Detective Louis Scarcella, testified in court Thursday as questions surround a case he worked on 20 years ago.

Nelson Cruz was convicted at the age of 17 of murdering Trevor Viera in East New York, Brooklyn. He is fighting to have the conviction overturned.

Chmil said he "absolutely" stands by all the investigations he did with Scarcella, but more than a dozen of the men they helped put in prison for murders have been exonerated.

Cruz is hoping to be the latest.