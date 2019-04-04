Mother of boy with cerebral palsy begs for return of stolen wheelchair ramp

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE - Avera Allen wants answers after thieves snatched her son Armoni's wheelchair ramp.

"It just really hurts to know someone can be so heartless," Allen said to WITI.

The customized aluminum wheelchair ramp once rested on the concrete leading up to her Milwaukee home.

"We needed the ramp, because my son has cerebral palsy. He is more of a quadriplegic," said Allen.

Police said the thieves struck in the middle of the night, between 10 p.m. on April 2 and 3 a.m. on April 3 - taking the ramp off the family's front porch.

"You have to know if it's a wheelchair ramp that it's for someone who is disabled," said Allen.

Allen wasn't home when it happened, but said she believes it was likely tough to take.

"It folds up into kind of like a suitcase with a handle, but it would still take two people to carry it," said Allen.

Allen said she thinks the criminals were desperate.

"I think it could have been for drugs. Drugs or money," said Allen. One piece was left behind. Allen moved it inside.

"It's very important to have this part also," said Allen.

The loss has made life challenging for Armoni and his family. They now have to carry him and his heavy wheelchair up and down steep stairs.

"Even though it's three stairs, it's still a lot because the incline is high," said Allen.

Allen offered this message on behalf of her son, who has overcome so much:

"For those who stole it, if you still have it, please have a heart and return it," said Allen.