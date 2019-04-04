Mets play the Nationals in home opener at Citi Field

FLUSHING, Queens — The Mets are back in the Big Apple for their home opener!

The Mets play against the Washington Nationals at Citi Field.

This season is looking good so far this season for the Amazins’, who are currently 5-1 after a bittersweet end last season with David Wright’s retirement.

Now the Mets are turning the page with some new faces, including first baseman Pete Alonso and Robinson Cano, who is making his New York return. Cano made his MLB debut with the Yankees before playing for the Seattle Mariners from 2014-18.

Last night was also a special night for the Mets — Jacob deGrom struck out 14 batters during the game against the Miami Marlins.

The first pitch is scheduled at 1:10 p.m.